Tesla releases exciting update about its long-awaited Semi: 'It's a breath of fresh air'

Tesla released details about its long-awaited Tesla Semi, and the electric semi-truck charges quickly and offers an impressive range between charges, Inside EVs reported.

The Standard Range version offers 325 miles of range when fully loaded and rated at 82,000 pounds. The Long Range trim can travel 500 miles on a single charge.

Tesla expects the Semi to achieve approximately 1.7 kilowatt-hours per mile. For both versions, it will take about 30 minutes to reach 60% charge.

"It's a breath of fresh air that Tesla was able to not only maintain its original stated range figure for the base-trimmed truck, but actually exceed it," Inside EVs wrote.

Although the company has yet to release the official purchase price, Tesla originally priced the two versions at $150,000 and $180,000.

This news about the Tesla Semi's specs is encouraging because, if it delivers on the company's promises, it will have considerably lower operating costs than a gas-powered semi-truck.

Meanwhile, electric mini-trucks have been catching drivers' attention as a more sustainable way to haul personal goods without releasing toxic tailpipe fumes. Driving any type of EV is a practical way to save money on gas and maintenance while reducing air pollution.

People who drive EV cars and trucks often find they save even more money by charging at home rather than relying on public charging stations. Qmerit is a company that helps homeowners install Level 2 EV chargers by comparing free installation estimates to get the best pricing.

When you power your home charging station with solar panels, your long-term cost savings increase even more.

TCD's Solar Explorer is a helpful place to start exploring your solar panel options. One TCD partner, EnergySage, connects you to trusted local installers to save up to $10,000 on new solar installations.

If you work in an industry that utilizes heavy-duty commercial trucks, such as manufacturing, construction, retail, or agriculture, consider electric options like the Tesla Semi for your future transportation operations.

"Where can you charge it?" one Inside EVs reader asked regarding electric semi-trucks, which require Megawatt Charging System stations.

"There are quite a few under construction," another replied. "I count over 5 dozen in the U.S."

"There are some private MCS stations as well," someone else wrote. "There is at least one within bicycling distance from my home."

