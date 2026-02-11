Couple test-drives Telo mini-electric truck that's smaller than a Mini Cooper: 'I'm not a truck person, [but]...'

"This seems like a dream package to me."

A YouTube video showcased a new all-electric mini-truck that may be smaller than a Mini Cooper car but still packs a lot of power and customizability.

During the clip posted by The Electric Duo (Patrick & Liv) (@theelectricduo), Telo Trucks CEO Jason Marks explained one of the biggest features that sets the MT1 apart from other EVs.

"The first one is range. So, the long-range version of our vehicle is 350 miles of range. It's a 106-kilowatt-hour battery pack in this tiny little footprint. So, bigger battery pack than any of the Tesla Model X or S's," Marks explains in the video. He added that the dual-motor version has 500 horsepower, so it can go from 0 to 60 mph in four seconds.

Despite its small size, the Telo MT1 features a 60-inch bed, several configuration options for outlets, adjustable mount points, and a foldable midgate. It's among the compact EVs that are gaining attention. Ayro's The Vanish is a powerful mini-truck that can haul 1,200 pounds, while Cityshuttle's ePack is a mini-pedal-powered semi-truck that could pave the way for low-impact logistics.

Electric vehicle costs are upfront. The starting price for the MT1's base model, per Marks, is $41,520. However, users can save money in the long run on fuel and maintenance costs because they have fewer moving parts and longer lifespans than conventional vehicles, according to a study published in Applied Sciences.

Switching to an EV can help the grid and make homes more resilient during power outages, the International Council on Clean Transportation reported.

Increased EV adoption can lower pollution, improving the public air quality, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

One commenter expressed their fascination and excitement for Telo, having seen its progress from concept drawing a few years ago to making its EV truck prototypes. They wrote: "And I'm not sure if my enthusiasm is a good omen for TELO - as I said, I'm not a truck person. … For now I have to agree with Liv, this seems like a dream package to me - small but spacious, zippy, and awesome tech."

Other viewers praised the truck's functionality despite its smaller frame. "I saw this truck at Electrifying Expo and visited them at their San Carlos office," one said. "We were taken on a test drive and were impressed by its ride quality and of course EV speed."

"I got tickets to go see them at the electrifyexpo and I have a preorder for the Telo truck. Very excited for this," a viewer commented.

