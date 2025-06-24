Tesla appears to be laying groundwork for rollout of long-awaited Semi truck — here's what you need to know

Tesla's long-haul electric Semi truck is heading for a European debut. However, instead of taking orders immediately, the company appears to be laying the groundwork for a formal launch by building a regional business development team.

According to Electrek, Tesla has tapped Usuf Schermo to lead its Semi strategy across Europe. Schermo recently announced on LinkedIn his new role as Tesla's head of business development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Unveiled in 2017 and delayed several times, the Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. Tesla says the truck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds while hauling a full load of 82,000 pounds. The Semi is also expected to deliver long-term fuel and maintenance savings for fleet operators looking to reduce pollution in their operations and meet tightening EU emissions policies.

The European push comes as Tesla navigates declining sales in key markets. In the first quarter, its deliveries fell by 13% from 2024. Additionally, its market share also dropped in key regions, including Europe (from 17.9% to 9.3%) and China (11.5% drop in March sales), all per Tech in Asia.

The news has garnered mixed reactions. On Reddit, a user remarked, "Tesla is amazingly late to EU market with this." Others offered a more optimistic view of the Semi's entry. "High time if they don't want to miss out on the European market," someone else shared.

Tesla's move into commercial transport complements its effort to make EVs more accessible across all vehicle types. More people are considering switching to EVs to make car ownership and maintenance more affordable.

One way to make EV ownership even more cost-effective is to pair the electric vehicle with solar power. Installing solar panels and charging at home with solar energy is often cheaper than relying on the grid or public chargers.

EnergySage allows users to compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installations. For those concerned about upfront costs, leasing is a strong alternative. Palmetto's LightReach program offers no-money-down leasing options for solar panels, giving customers access to more affordable power.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.