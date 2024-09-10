Tesla executive comments on expanding Semi in global market: 'We are taking steps to bring the Tesla Semi to Europe'

Adopting electric semis can help businesses save money on transportation by lowering the costs of fuel and maintenance.

Conventional petrol or diesel vehicles are massive polluters and contribute to a country's harmful carbon pollution.

While there has been an increase in people switching to electric vehicles for personal use, the focus has now turned to bigger transport vehicles such as trucks and semis.

Trucks are responsible for 25% of harmful pollution from road transport in Europe, but this could be about to change with Tesla's plans to bring their electric semi to the continent.

Tesla's plans were revealed when they advertised for a "Head of Business Development - Semi Truck EMEA (Amsterdam or Berlin)" on their careers website and, according to the news outlet Teslarati, were confirmed by the Head of the Semi's Business Development in the U.S., Graham Carroll.

Carroll told Teslarati, "We are taking steps to bring the Tesla Semi to Europe."

The electric semi-truck was unveiled by Tesla in 2017 but didn't reach the market in the U.S. until 2022. This impressive semi-truck can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and has been adopted by several companies including PepsiCo and Martin Brower.

Adopting electric semis can help businesses save money on transportation by lowering the costs of fuel and maintenance. EVs are also a big win for the communities that live near big transport hubs, per Yale Climate Connections, as the vehicles don't emit harmful pollution that can have a negative impact on people's health. For example, one study found that in California, an increase in EVs was linked with fewer asthma emergency room visits.

Fuel-powered cars are also noisy. Chronic noise pollution from busy roads has been linked to stress, hearing damage, and even heart disease. EVs are much quieter than fuel-powered cars, which can help mitigate this issue.

Overall, people seemed enthusiastic about this recent news in comments on the Teslarati article.

"Fantastic stuff," one person wrote.

Another was quick to explain the advantage Tesla has over other models on the market, writing, "Tesla has the greatest ranges and adds more miles of range, regardless of Kwh charging rate, per minute than ANY competitor, because of their incredible efficiency."

