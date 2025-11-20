Tesla unveils redesign of long-awaited new vehicle as factory prepares for deliveries: 'Really sexy'

It could help get the company back on track amid a year of slumping sales.

Tesla has revealed a redesign of its electric semitruck as it gears up to begin high-volume production in 2026 — a long-awaited move expected to shake up the trucking industry.

As Teslarati detailed, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last year that his company was experiencing "ridiculous demand" for the Semi. Already, Tesla has successfully partnered with companies like PepsiCo to test its Semis on the road. At the annual shareholders meeting Nov. 6, it gave another taste of what's to come when it unveiled its updated Semi design.

Perhaps the most noticeable change is that the Semi now has a "blade-like" light bar — similar to the one seen on Cybertruck — rather than a pair of standard headlights.

New @Tesla_Semi design



– More efficient

– Increased payload

– Designed for autonomy



Deliveries start next year pic.twitter.com/8n7NJIMIVc — Tesla (@Tesla) November 6, 2025

The Semi also appears to be more aerodynamic, according to the report, boosting its efficiency to 1.7 kilowatt-hours per mile. Tesla also confirmed that its Semis will be able to transport more goods per trip thanks to their increased payload capacities. Their range is 500 miles.

That's a "really sexy semi," one X user said when they saw its design.

While major production delays and price hikes have upset customers, factory-watcher Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) posted drone footage of Tesla's Semi factory in Nevada on X in late October, suggesting the production facility is almost complete.

The introduction of a Cybertruck-style headlight may give some buyers pause. However, if Tesla ramps up production next year as expected and its electric semi delivers as promised, it could help get the company back on track amid a year of slumping sales.

It would also meaningfully improve the quality of life for millions of Americans — particularly the 72 million who live near heavy trucking corridors, according to Environmental Protection Agency data cited by the American Lung Association.

Electric semis are much quieter than diesel-powered ones, and they don't spew heat-trapping pollution and other toxins. The ALA estimated that adopting zero-carbon-pollution trucks and clean energy sources could yield $735 billion in public health benefits.

Tesla expects its Semis to benefit operators' bottom lines as well, since charging with electricity is cheaper than filling up with diesel. EVs also require less maintenance, given that their simpler power trains have fewer moving parts and don't need oil changes.

