Tesla opens dozens of new jobs as long-awaited Semi truck prepares for wider release: 'Much cheaper than any other transportation'

Tesla has faced a rocky start to 2025.

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

In 2022, Tesla delivered its first batch of its long-awaited Semi truck to PepsiCo. Since then, the company has reportedly struggled to increase the demand for its eco-friendly 18-wheeler.    

However, Teslarati reported that according to dozens of recent job postings on Tesla's careers page, it appears that the Semi has become an increasing priority for the company. From manufacturing engineers to supply chain managers, Tesla has upped its need for a larger workforce for its line of electric semitrucks.

Despite the apparently promising future for the Tesla Semi, the company has faced a rocky start to 2025. It has reported a sizable decrease in revenue in the first quarter compared to the previous year. Widespread protests against Tesla have also popped up throughout the world in response to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in several controversies. 

For job seekers, Tesla offers employee benefits and major perks that make the company an intriguing employer. Outside of medical, dental, and vision coverage, "high-performing" employees are also open to stock options as well as option grants for any "outstanding" work for the company, Reuters reported.  

The job listings indicate that several Tesla locations across the United States are currently hiring. From Palo Alto, California, to Sparks, Nevada, the company has openings to help increase its Semi production

Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering, confirmed that Tesla would be increasing the production of its Semi during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in January. "The first builds of the high volumes in design come late this year in 2025 and begin ramping early in 2026," Moravy said.

"But as we've said before, the Semi is a TCO [total cost of ownership] no-brainer. I think it's really similar to Optimus. It's going to be set by how much people pay and it has the total cost of ownership; it's much, much cheaper than any other transportation you could have."

