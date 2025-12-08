Tesla creates major controversy with regulators after announcing victory in Europe: 'Whether the schedule will be met remains to be seen'

"RDW and Tesla know what efforts need to be made."

Tesla got ahead of itself by sharing news that a Dutch regulatory agency had approved supervised self-driving vehicles in the Netherlands.

The regulator quickly replied that approval had not actually been granted and that Tesla still had a few hoops to jump through.

What's happening?

As Business Insider reported, Tesla preemptively posted on social media about Full Self-Driving approval in the Netherlands that would take effect in February.

In response, RDW, the Netherlands Vehicle Authority, corrected Tesla that its approval was not yet final and that it depended on the company's ability to meet additional goals.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"RDW and Tesla know what efforts need to be made to make a decision on this in February," RDW wrote. "Whether the schedule will be met remains to be seen in the coming period."

Why is FSD approval important?

FSD approvals are crucial because they can improve transportation. If Tesla and other companies can get their driverless vehicles sanctioned for public use, roads could become safer with reduced human-error risks and fewer accidents.

Autonomous electric vehicles can also contribute to a more sustainable future. With the necessary testing and approvals in place, these clean energy rides can reduce pollution and lower reliance on dirty energy sources in the transportation sector.

Additionally, self-driving cars can make transportation more accessible to people who can't drive, providing greater mobility and independence for everyone.

Tesla's supervised FSD feature, however, has been the subject of criticism and concern. Earlier this year, the company released an update after complaints that an in-cabin monitoring camera was too sensitive. During the summer, France accused Tesla of misleading consumers through its marketing of FSD.

What's being done to advance self-driving technology?

It's no secret that Tesla has had a challenging year because of declining sales, CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, and lawsuits about other driver-assist features, which have been blamed for multiple deaths.

Some critics have said that because Tesla's FSD system relies entirely on optical cameras, it may always struggle to recognize obstacles as effectively as a system that combines cameras with other tech, such as lidar and radar, as autonomous driving competitor Waymo uses. Musk and Tesla, for their part, have said that combining technologies can cause other inaccuracies or disagreements within the detection software and that they feel the hardware is also cost-prohibitive.

Nonetheless, competitors such as Waymo and Uber (through its partnership with Lucid and Nuro) have continued to develop the multi-sensor approach, with an apparent philosophy of accepting the risk that false positives require braking instead of the risk that false negatives can later be second-guessed.

This news highlights Tesla's unbridled enthusiasm, but it also shows a fundamental disconnect between the company and the regulatory authorities it must satisfy to advance its technology.

If you are interested in supporting the movement toward fully self-driving vehicles, you can share accurate, balanced information about the technology to reduce common misunderstandings. You can also advocate for safety-first measures.

Another way to make a positive impact in your community is by driving an EV. Electric vehicles, even with a person entirely in control behind the wheel, are among the best ways to reduce pollution and contribute to a cleaner, greener environment where you live and travel.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



