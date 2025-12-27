Tesla raises eyebrows with aggressive move to boost sales: 'Is Tesla feeling more pressure?'

It appears Tesla is aiming to boost sales after introducing a new set of year-end incentives.

As reported by Electrek, Tesla's late 2025 year-end incentive push focuses on aggressive financing and lease deals, including 0% APR for up to 72 months on both the Model 3 and Model Y. The electric vehicle manufacturer is also offering $0-down payment leasing options for the Model Y.

On top of the deals designed to get customers in the door, Tesla is also promoting a deal for one free upgrade on a selection of its available inventory. This includes everything from premium paint colors to wheel upgrades.

"Is Tesla feeling more pressure to keep its customers happy?" asked one commenter on Electrek.

Despite once being considered the face of the EV movement, Tesla has struggled to regain consumer confidence following a number of controversies surrounding Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. As a result, the company has reported a steep decrease in sales across many key automotive markets around the globe.

As EV charging infrastructure continues to improve and more companies throw their hat into the electric ring, drivers now have the luxury of more options than ever before. Manufacturers are offering cutting-edge EV models at competitive price points.

Some Electrek commenters were interested in the new Tesla incentives, while others weren't quite as impressed. One user wrote, "Kind of disappointed, because I don't think the incentive is aggressive enough. It's barely on par or less than other quarter end incentives in the past."

Another user felt similarly, commenting, "As long as they don't make up for the loss of the 7500 tax credit, none of these incentives are compelling enough."

