Competitor exec speaks out as EV sales surpass Tesla's Model S: 'Nothing has changed in 12 years'

"Maybe he should focus on his ailing company instead."

Lucid Motors is gaining ground as more electric vehicle buyers turn away from Tesla's Model S, reported Electrek.

Lucid's interim CEO, Mar Winterhoff, said a growing number of Tesla drivers are trading in for the Lucid Air and the new Gravity SUV. He pointed to one key reason: "Nothing has changed in 12 years now" with the Model S.

This shift is happening in both the U.S. and Europe. Lucid's vehicles, especially the Air, are now seen by many as strong alternatives to Tesla's aging luxury models. The Model S, first launched in 2012, has had only modest design changes since.

Meanwhile, Lucid is offering new designs, fresh features, and a more premium interior. For EV buyers, that means more options in the high-end market.

Tesla's focus in recent years has been on autonomous driving and AI, not updating its core vehicle lineup. The company launched the Cybertruck but made few real changes to the Model S and Model X.

This has led to falling sales. Tesla's factory can build 25,000 Model S and X cars per quarter, but recent sales have been only in the low thousands.

For consumers, more competition means better choices. Lucid's vehicles promise more comfort, longer range, and newer tech. Some also prefer Lucid's sleek, luxury-focused design over Tesla's minimalist style.

On the other hand, Tesla still leads in areas like its driver-assistance software and vast Supercharger network.

The shift could also affect the environment. If more buyers choose newer EVs with better battery tech, overall efficiency may improve. But increased demand for materials like lithium could raise supply chain concerns.

As Lucid challenges Tesla's dominance in the luxury EV space, customers are rethinking brand loyalty. While Tesla once led the EV revolution, rivals are now pushing the market forward, and drivers are starting to notice.

Reactions to Lucid's CEO comments on Tesla were mixed.

One commenter agreed, saying, "He's essentially right, though. Some things are even worse than 10 years ago. Some are also better, of course."

Another pushed back, suggesting, "Maybe he should focus on his ailing company instead."

