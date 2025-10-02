Tesla employee files $50 million lawsuit after shocking accident at factory: 'Released with great force'

Tesla has seen a raft of negative news throughout 2025.

A Tesla robotics technician is suing the automotive giant for $51 million following a 2023 accident on the company's Fremont, California, campus.

The man says he is still injured following the incident and is struggling to pay medical bills of at least $1 million so far, with expectations of at least $5 million to come in the future.

What happened?

According to the Independent, Peter Hinterdobler, 50, was helping an engineer disassemble a robot, which had been moved from its usual position on the Model 3 production line.

Out of nowhere, the robot struck him "with substantial force, causing him to be thrown to the floor and to lose consciousness, among other injuries," according to a complaint filed in the lawsuit.

"While the engineer attempted to remove the motor at the base of the robot in order to access its internal dress pack, the robot's arm suddenly and without warning released with great force," the complaint continues.

"The release involved both the robotic arm's own power and the force of an approximately 8,000-pound counterbalance weight."

Why are Tesla's reported manufacturing troubles important?

On a nuts-and-bolts level, any company would want to make sure that its manufacturing gear is in working order.

On a broader scale, however, incidents such as these may cause potential customers to lose faith in the company's capabilities and technology — such as electric vehicles.

This incident occurred in a factory and not in a car, but Tesla vehicles have a troubling history of accidents in the real world, and as the company experiences declining sales numbers, hesitation is understandable.

However, it would still be disappointing, as electric vehicles are significantly more affordable over the long term than their gas-powered counterparts and have a much lower negative environmental impact. With the advancement of technology, these benefits will continue to improve.

EVs save customers money on fuel and maintenance, while also benefiting the environment. Their lack of tailpipe pollution makes them far more eco-friendly than gas-guzzling cars.

The more people who drive EVs instead of gas-powered cars, the better it will be for air quality and environmental health.

Where does Tesla go from here?

Tesla has seen a raft of negative news throughout 2025.

Despite some positive press of late, the company is still dealing with the fallout from a catastrophic first half of 2025, which featured formal boycotts, massive sales slumps, and increasing social stigma.

Tesla's stock appears to have stabilized since earlier this year, but it still faces significant hurdles. Worryingly for the company, competitors are catching up.

However, that's great news for potential EV customers, who can choose from a variety of electric options from many reliable car makers.

For Tesla, though, it means a real, sustained fight to stay at the top of the industry it once ruled unchallenged.

