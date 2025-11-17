New report reveals shocking comparison between Tesla and Waymo — here are the details

Tesla's much-anticipated Robotaxi service is already facing serious safety concerns just months after launching in Austin, Texas, according to Mashable.

What's happening?

According to new data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla Robotaxis — which still requires a human safety monitor in the driver's seat — have been involved in four crashes since September.

The most recent accident involved a Robotaxi colliding with a "fixed object" in a parking lot, as first reported by Electrek. Under Texas law, Tesla's self-driving cars must include a human safety monitor equipped with a killswitch to take control in case of emergency — but the requirement hasn't stopped multiple collisions from occurring.

When compared to competitor Waymo, the results are striking. Tesla's autonomous vehicles have driven about 250,000 miles since June, while Waymo's have logged more than 125 million. Based on those numbers, Tesla Robotaxis have crashed roughly once every 62,500 miles — while Waymo vehicles average one crash every 98,600 miles, despite having no human safety drivers onboard.

Why is this important?

The new findings raise questions about Tesla's readiness to operate a fully driverless fleet and the potential risks for customers who rely on its autonomous systems. Tesla has long promoted its self-driving technology as a safer, more efficient future for transportation — but higher crash rates could shake public confidence and make regulators more cautious about approving broader rollouts.

The environmental implications are also worth noting. If customers lose faith in autonomous electric vehicles, it could slow the adoption of cleaner transportation technology overall. EV rideshare and robotaxi models are often viewed as a key part of reducing pollution from personal vehicle ownership and city traffic.

This isn't Tesla's first self-driving setback. The company has previously faced federal investigations into its Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software following multiple crashes. Earlier this year, regulators also questioned Tesla's safety disclosures and its use of human drivers during software testing — both issues that could resurface as the company expands its Robotaxi program.

What's being done about it?

The NHTSA continues to collect and review autonomous vehicle crash data from all manufacturers, including Tesla and Waymo. These reports will likely shape future safety regulations and determine how quickly fully autonomous vehicles can operate without human monitors.

For now, customers curious about electric or semi-autonomous vehicles may want to explore other EV options already available on the market. Check out this guide to making your next car an EV for safe, sustainable choices that don't come with the same risks.

