Tesla's new driverless vehicle is turning heads in Texas: 'The company that keeps on giving'

That means no driver, no awkward conversation, and perhaps even a safer ride.

The world might still be a ways off from flying cars, but self-driving cabs from Tesla seem to be just around the corner. Tesla's latest venture, Cybercab, has recently been displayed in the United States, according to Teslarati, and it looks like the $1 trillion company is getting ready to bring the robotaxi to a street near you.

A recent video has been making the rounds on social media that clearly depicts the Cybercab robotaxi driving around Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas.

Adan Guajardo (@AdanGuajardo), a Tesla investor, posted the footage from Texas on X, formerly known as Twitter:

But what exactly is a Cybercab, and how positive could its environmental impact be?

As the name indicates, Cybercab is Tesla's foray into the all-electric taxi business. But what really sets it apart from, say, Uber, Lyft, and traditional cabs is the fact that each one will be self-driving. That means no driver, no awkward conversation, and perhaps even a safer ride.

The fact that Cybercab is now testing the roads around the Texas Gigafactory appears to be a strong sign that it is nearly ready to take on streets in a city near you.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Once Cybercabs become available at a mass scale, it could immediately become a major player in the transportation industry. Now, the fact that Cybercabs will be fully autonomous is one thing, but the fact that they'll all be electric is another.

Tesla has played a vital role in popularizing electric vehicles, and Cybercabs could take that mass adoption to the next level.

By optimizing driving patterns and reducing idle times, these vehicles could decrease energy consumption. Beyond that, a fleet of shared robotaxis would lead to fewer cars behind manufacturers, conserving resources and reducing waste. And, of course, more electric cars on the road means less harmful polluting gases being spewed into the atmosphere.

🗣️ Would you ride in a self-driving Tesla Robotaxi?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The glimpse of the Cybercab that we received from that viral video also offers a glimpse into a future that is more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Users on X shared that exciting sentiment.

"Wow, nice catch!" one user posted. "Tesla, the company that keeps on giving."

Another expressed their excitement for the positive impact Cybercab could have on Tesla's ever-improving stock prices.

"We do not have enough Tesla shares," they said.

A commenter on the Teslarati article noted: "Super excited to see that testing on roads has begun."

As these exciting technologies continue to develop, they promise to transform the way that we all move through our world, making our daily commute not just part of our routines, but also a sustainable path forward. Cybercabs are expected to hit the market in 2026.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.