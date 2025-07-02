Tesla pushes to keep key info about new robotaxi service hidden from public — here's what you need to know

Tesla has previously resisted attempts by journalists to access this kind of data.

Tesla is pushing ahead with plans to roll out more robotaxis, but it's unclear how much the public will get to know about their safety. The company has requested that U.S. officials not release its responses to key questions, as Tesla's self-driving technology faces scrutiny.

What's happening?

Tesla was required to respond to a set of safety questions from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — or NHTSA — as part of an ongoing investigation into its Full Self-Driving — or FSD — system. The federal agency is investigating whether Tesla's driver-assistance technology is safe enough to support a self-driving taxi service. Other probes are reportedly ongoing.

Instead of providing answers the public can see, Electrek noted in late June that Tesla has requested that NHTSA treat its responses as confidential. That could mean any crash data, safety details, or system insights the company disclosed would stay behind closed doors.

Other companies developing autonomous vehicles, meanwhile, have generally been expected to share safety-related information publicly.

According to Electrek, Tesla has previously resisted attempts by journalists to access this kind of data, and it remains unclear whether the government will intervene.

Why is transparency from Tesla important?

Transparency matters — especially when a company is putting autonomous vehicles on public roads. When crash data isn't shared, for example, the public could be left to guess how safe vehicles actually are. Muddied info-sharing could also make it more difficult for experts and advocates to get involved in proposing effective safety measures.

This apparent course of action could also affect potential EV users. A lack of transparency could erode trust in self-driving technology, slow down the EV transition, and increase insurance or repair costs if issues arise.

Tesla has also faced criticism for price fluctuations, service delays, and overpromising its tech's abilities — concerns that have the potential to directly affect customers and potential EV buyers.

Robotaxis can reduce pollution by making cleaner transportation more accessible, but they can only have that impact if people trust them enough to adopt them widely and safely. When trust breaks down, progress can come to a halt.

What's being done about Tesla's robotaxi secrecy?

For now, NHTSA seemingly hasn't said whether it will honor Tesla's request for confidentiality or push for greater transparency. Meanwhile, watchdog groups and media outlets may pursue options to try to make the data public.

While Tesla's robotaxi rollout has raised questions, exploring transparent and safe EV options can help consumers make informed choices. And as more automakers enter the market, there seems to be a growing number of other EV brands prioritizing transparency, safety, and innovation.

