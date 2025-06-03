New report reveals which states are 'leading the EV revolution' — these surprising states top the list

The adoption of electric vehicles in the United States is a crucial step in the fight against the changing climate, and a new report shines a light on the surprising states leading the charge.

Recurrent released its findings after conducting a data-driven analysis on the states "leading the EV revolution." California is leading the way with over 1.3 million electric vehicles on the road.

Florida and Texas, which Recurrent noted "might not immediately come to mind as EV-friendly," were right behind California with 254,878 and 230,125 electric vehicle registrations, respectively. Both states also ranked in the top four, behind California and New York, with over 11,000 public EV charging ports available.

"Despite having no state-level purchase incentives and limited policy support, Florida's EV market continues to grow, particularly in urban areas like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa," Recurrent's report stated.

Texas was also praised in the report for developing "substantial infrastructure" for public charging ports, particularly in the metropolitan areas of Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio. The state also "now hosts Tesla's massive Gigafactory near Austin, employing over 10,000 people," per Recurrent.

Washington and New Jersey were fourth and fifth, respectively, for EV registrations. According to Recurrent, for EV registrations per capita, Colorado came in second at 25.5%.

There were encouraging findings in Vermont, as well, with "electric vehicles representing 2.41% of all registered vehicles — the third-highest percentage nationally" despite being one of the smallest states in the country. Vermont also offers a comprehensive incentive program that provides up to $4,000 for new EV purchases and up to $5,000 for low-income residents.

These success stories highlight the exciting upward trend of EV adoption. Since these vehicles don't produce planet-warming carbon pollution like cars powered by combustion engines, they can help reduce air pollution and health issues. Cutting carbon pollution slows the ongoing heating of the atmosphere, which is responsible for the changing climate and increased extreme weather events.

The U.S. isn't alone in rising EV adoption, as a report from the International Energy Agency highlighted that global sales of EVs are accelerating faster than expected.

