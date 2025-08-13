Tesla offers over $30 an hour for Robotaxi test driver position: 'Ability to work a flexible schedule'

The Department of Motor Vehicles points out that Tesla has not applied for approvals to test on city streets.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is hiring Robotaxi test drivers in Queens, a borough of New York City, Business Insider reported.

Tesla's Robotaxi rollout has been marked by fits and starts, ambitious projections, and chaotic launch incidents. CEO Elon Musk first promised a million Robotaxis on the road by 2020 (in 2019), and as recently as June, the company had yet to deliver on this pledge.

The company began to make headway in June, however, with a very limited Tesla Robotaxi debut in Texas.

In May, the company was plagued by rumors that its autonomous taxis weren't capable of shuttling passengers. When the service was unveiled in Austin, social media users couldn't help but notice that the Robotaxis weren't as autonomous as they seemed.

Musk is known to have a habit of overpromising and underdelivering, which made bringing Robotaxis from concept to reality a fraught endeavor. It didn't help that Musk's involvement with American politics adversely affected his public perception, something that influenced Tesla sales around the world.

The advertisement, first spotted by Business Insider, appeared to be a signal that Tesla's Robotaxi trials in Austin informed the company's decision to begin moving into New York City.

A job posting on Tesla.com sought a "Vehicle Operator, Autopilot" in Flushing, a large neighborhood in Queens. The gig paid between $25.25 and $30.60 per hour, with a top rate of $33.66 after a 10% night shift bonus, and the position included benefits.

"​​Ability to work a flexible schedule, including Day/Night shifts and one day per weekend" was one requirement, as was routine drug testing for what Tesla called "a safety-sensitive position."

Should Tesla's Robotaxi service successfully launch in New York City, the move could influence more residents and tourists to experience a fully electric vehicle and consider leasing or buying an EV, which in turn could encourage the reduction of pollution at scale.

That's a big if, even when Musk's tendency to underestimate deadlines isn't taken into account.

On the day Business Insider's article appeared (August 12), CNBC covered the Tesla job posting with an important caveat: Tesla didn't seem to have sought any of the necessary permits required to conduct any of the testing described in the job post.

"A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Transportation told CNBC on Monday that Tesla has not applied for approvals to test AVs on city streets in New York," the outlet reported, adding that the Department of Motor Vehicles was equally perplexed by the news.

Tesla declined to comment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.