Elon Musk raises eyebrows after making big statement about future with Tesla: 'No doubt about that at all'

Amid a tough start to the year for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk made a declaration that is sure to raise some eyebrows.

As explained by CNBC, Musk said during a video interview at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha late last month that he is committed to leading Tesla for the next five years.

"Yes, no doubt about that at all," Musk said, adding that he plans to retain "sufficient voting control" to avoid being ousted by activist investors. "... It's not a money thing. It's a reasonable control thing over the future of the company."

CNBC reported that Musk's comments came after "some investors have questioned his dedication to Tesla," largely due to his role as a key advisor to President Donald Trump and the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk claimed during a recent Tesla earnings call that his time dedicated to running DOGE would drop significantly at the end of May, and the news was confirmed by Trump and Musk on May 30.

At the time, it was suggested Musk would remain as an advisor to Trump's government, but he has since been highly critical of a tax and spending cuts bill.

Perhaps more importantly, Musk's commitment to running Tesla followed a major downturn for the company. According to CNBC, Tesla "reported a 20% drop in automotive revenue and a 71% decline in net income for the first quarter of 2025," and the company's stock is "down 15% year to date."

Musk's affiliation with the Trump Administration created a wave of protests against both him and the company, leading many prospective electric vehicle buyers to explore alternative options to Tesla.

Despite Musk's questionable governmental involvement, it's important to continue to get more Teslas and other EVs on the road. The adoption of electric vehicles is a key step in the quest to slow down the effects of human-induced increasing global temperatures. Since these vehicles don't run on fuel, they don't produce planet-warming carbon emissions that contribute to rising global temperatures and air pollution.

It seems like Musk learned a harsh lesson after Tesla's disappointing first quarter, as he said he plans to spend "a lot less" on political campaigns in the future. He admitted that he takes the backlash to his political activity personally.

"Well, it's certainly fine to object to political things, but it's not fine to resort to violence and hanging someone in effigy and death threats," Musk said.

