Elon Musk drops major hint about launch of long-awaited new Tesla service: 'The team and I are laser-focused'

Tesla may be days away from rolling out the app platform for its long-awaited Robotaxi service. A recent, cryptic X post from Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests the launch could happen as soon as June 1, as Teslarati reported.

Musk commented that the company is looking to roll out the new autonomous ride-hailing platform in Austin, Texas, soon, with initial rides expected to take place in a small fleet of Model Y vehicles, per the publication. While Tesla has missed major software deadlines before, this is the first time it has tied a specific month to Robotaxi's debut, raising expectations for a real-world test of its Full Self-Driving system.

"The team and I are laser-focused on bringing robotaxi to Austin in June," Musk said during Tesla's most recent earnings call. "Unsupervised autonomy will first be solved for the Model Y in Austin."

The Robotaxi app, reportedly dubbed "Project Alicorn," is expected to be a major upgrade to Tesla's existing software. It would allow select users to summon a self-driving Tesla for local trips — a potential game-changer for urban mobility and EV use cases.

The initial rollout is expected to be limited, with just 10 to 20 vehicles launching in Austin, according to Musk, as detailed by Teslarati. Access will be restricted to a small group of testers, with public ordering possibly arriving later in the summer.

If successful, the launch could help Tesla rebound from a sluggish sales period in early 2025. The company reported declining delivery numbers this year, with demand for its higher-priced models facing stiff competition from lower-cost EVs and hybrids. Some have also turned away from the brand due to Musk's political activity.

Tesla's push toward robotaxis could also benefit the environment by increasing access to electric transportation, helping to reduce air pollution, and offering a cleaner alternative to gas-powered rideshare services.

