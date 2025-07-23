Tesla takes serious steps toward launching robotaxi service in new US region — here's what's happening

Tesla is in discussions with transportation regulators in Arizona to certify its driverless Robotaxi service in the state, per a report from Bloomberg News.

Serving Arizona would be an expansion of Tesla's robotaxi pilot program in Austin, Texas, which is also expanding. There are also plans to introduce the program in the Bay Area in California, Teslarati reported.

The autonomous vehicles in Austin are a small fleet of Tesla Model Ys that are monitored for safety by a Tesla employee who sits in the passenger seat.

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has expressed plans to expand the Austin fleet to about 1,000 vehicles and incorporate two-seater Cybercabs that do not have steering wheels.

Electric vehicles are more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles, so incorporating them into ride-sharing programs is a win for the planet.

EVs produce no exhaust pollution, so they do not contribute to poor air quality and planet-warming gases the way gas-powered cars do.

Critics often claim that EVs are not environmentally friendly due to the battery production process, and myths surrounding this criticism result in some misunderstanding.

Although there is pollution and mining involved in the manufacturing of EV batteries, the harmful impact on the planet is minimal in comparison to the pollution produced by extracting and burning dirty fuels every single day. The overall benefit of switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV is significant.

Another myth surrounding EVs is that they are not environmentally friendly because they are charged with electricity from the grid, which is typically generated from dirty energy sources. But renewable sources are making up an increasing percentage of grid-provided power, and there are ways to recharge a vehicle in a truly sustainable manner.

Installing solar panels at home is an environmentally friendly option that also brings cost savings by lowering your domestic electric bill. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local solar panel installers and can save customers up to $10,000 on installation.

Coupling solar panels with EV ownership is a win-win for consumers and the environment.

Though Tesla's sales numbers have dipped in the first half of 2025, EV sales overall are trending upwards, as the International Energy Agency observed.

As public awareness grows about the benefits of EV ownership and vehicle performance and infrastructure improve, the likelihood of widespread adoption also increases. When more people switch from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV, the benefits to the environment increase exponentially.

Exposure to EVs through autonomous vehicle programs, such as Tesla's expanding Robotaxi service, may help people embrace the technology.

