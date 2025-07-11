New data reveals concerning trend in Tesla's customer base: 'Very dangerous for the brand'

  • Business Business

by Kristin Boyles
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A new poll revealed that Tesla is faltering among people across the political aisle. Unfortunately for the brand, it's not the first time it has faced this kind of issue, with owners reporting embarrassment and disapproval of CEO Elon Musk's behavior. 

What's happening?

Semafor published data from the Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report that demonstrated Tesla's brand perception has diminished among self-described Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

After Musk aligned himself with Republicans, some people thought Tesla's popularity among them would increase. However, the poll showed the opposite, with Republicans 11% less likely to buy a Tesla now, according to Semafor. 

The survey of 8,000 consumers suggested that Musk's foray into politics may have harmed the brand. "What he's done by wrapping Tesla into his political adventures, and, now, misadventures is very dangerous for the brand," Evan Roth Smith of Slingshot Strategies said, per Semafor.

Why is Tesla's downfall significant for EVs as a whole?

The shift in public opinion may not seem like a big deal, but it could have impacts across the industry.

For example, Battery Technology reported that some executives believed Musk's political activities could have inspired Republicans to try EVs. However, that didn't pan out, as the EVIR data displayed.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Battery Technology also suggested that people may be more concerned about buying a Tesla because they don't want to be associated with Musk or fear repercussions such as vandalism.

Another potential issue is that Tesla's decline in public favor could create a gap in the EV market, as described by the Detroit Free Press. Considering Tesla became an industry leader and common household name, that's a significant hole for other brands to fill.

Building trust in EVs takes time, which means consumers may not want to switch to another manufacturer. As a result, fewer people may be interested in EVs, which could lead to less production of these vehicles, as NPR reported.

Additionally, fewer EVs on the road means that more cars powered by dirty energy sources are releasing pollutants into the air.

What's being done to keep interest in EVs?

With all that said, the EV market can continue to gain customers' trust. 

For example, one of the biggest barriers to owning an EV is cost, whether you're interested in a Tesla or the Nissan Leaf. Making these cars more affordable will be especially crucial when the EV tax credit expires in September, as CNBC reported.

It may also be beneficial if manufacturers make charging easier or the government expands public charging facilities.

In the meantime, if you're ready to switch to a hybrid or EV, research manufacturers and models to find the right option for your needs.

