Tesla hit by major survey revealing disturbing state of Elon Musk's company: 'Remains a non-recovery'

While Tesla used to be the leading EV company, it's taken a hit in recent months.

Tesla has had a rough 2025, and it seems to just be getting worse for the electric vehicle company.

According to The Independent, "Nearly half of the participants in the latest Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report said they did not trust Tesla."

What's more, a third of respondents said they had a negative perception of the brand. It also received the lowest safety rating for an EV company in the U.S.

What's happening?

Tesla's image has taken a hit amid CEO Elon Musk's foray into politics, with him forming the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration. While he's officially left the U.S. government, he's still dabbling in European politics.

Musk's political dealings are part of why Tesla has taken a major hit financially. According to CNBC, the EV company's profits declined 71% in the first quarter of 2025.

The Independent also noted that "customer deliveries had fallen by 14% in the second quarter of the year."

Besides Musk's political affiliations, he's also not spoken about Tesla's negative crash data that was recently revealed.

Cars have been accidentally running into other vehicles or walls, speeding up, or braking suddenly. Tesla's crash data hasn't provided useful information to owners.

The report noted, "Tesla's consumer perception recovery remains a non-recovery."

Why is Tesla's declining reputation concerning?

While Tesla used to be the leading EV car company, it's taken a hit in recent months, which could be a deterrent for people thinking about switching to an EV.

You can save about $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance when you buy an EV, but given the poor reputation of Tesla, some people may choose to stick with what they know.

EVs are also better for the environment, as shown by a study from a UC Berkeley professor. He placed 57 sensors around the San Francisco Bay Area, which tracked polluting gases. The study found that toxic gases were reduced by 1.8% annually because of increased EV adoption. If more people switch to an EV, that number will grow.

What's being done about the adoption of EVs?

While Tesla's reputation is declining, Tesla isn't the only carmaker to sell EVs. Many of the traditional automakers also produce EVs, including Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, and more.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



