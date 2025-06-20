Tesla argues in federal court that it should be allowed to keep crash data private — here's its reasoning

This development stems from an NHTSA investigation into 2.4 million Teslas after four reported crashes, including a pedestrian fatality.

Tesla said in a court filing that it wants to keep crash data private to avoid competitive harm.

The company was sued via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by The Washington Post, which is seeking information about crashes that happened while its driver-assistance systems were in use.

Tesla says its self-driving suite is "one of the most robust on the market" but "still seems to take a lot of the blame" for crashes, Teslarati noted. Drivers have accused Full Self-Driving and other systems of being ineffective, and the company has had to clarify that despite its name, FSD requires drivers to remain attentive and be prepared to take over.

The NHTSA backed Tesla's stance, arguing that "the Post's demand sought information that is exempt from the federal public records laws," per Reuters. The Post said the NHTSA "withholds critical details about the technologies in use and the circumstances and locations of the crashes."

These include road conditions, driver behavior, and the hardware and software versions that were in use, which are available to drivers, the news agency added. "Public release of the information would allow Tesla's competitors to assess the efficacy of each version and also allow them to calculate how many crashes are associated with different systems, Tesla said," it stated.

Other headwinds for the electric vehicle giant include a stock drop, sales troubles, and CEO Elon Musk's role in U.S. government spending cuts and his support of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. The South African may soon be forced from his position.

Tesla is also preparing to launch its long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, which was reportedly set for June 12 but has been delayed by a reported lack of preparedness, perhaps among other issues.

EVs are a big part of the plan to reduce reliance on dirty energy sources such as gas and coal. The automobiles do not produce heat-trapping tailpipe pollution and can be part of the solution to cool down the planet and stabilize Earth systems that are spiraling out of control.

