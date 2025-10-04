Released documents reveal Tesla exec's alarming messages to key officials: 'Industry feedback'

Tesla has once again found itself at the center of a major policy shift. This time, it's in Nevada.

According to the Nevada Independent, released records show that the electric vehicle company successfully pushed state officials to roll back proposed rules that would have placed stricter oversight on battery production and recycling.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) had drafted new regulations to govern hazardous materials, including lithium-ion battery waste. These rules could have required Tesla's Gigafactory east of Reno to obtain costly permits and comply with tougher federal waste standards.

But after Tesla objected in an October 2024 letter, the company got a swift response. Just days later, the governor's office met with Tesla and battery recycler Redwood Materials, and the next day, NDEP circulated a revised draft that removed the stricter requirements.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

A Tesla official thanked regulators for "actioning the industry feedback so swiftly." State lawmakers later approved the new version without debate. For consumers, the change highlights both opportunity and risk.

On one hand, a lighter regulatory burden could help Nevada grow its role in the emerging battery recycling sector, which is a major step toward lowering the costs of electric vehicles and reducing reliance on overseas materials. As one Nevada recycling executive put it, the state is "way, way, way better off with these materials being recycled."

On the other hand, the decision raises concerns about how much influence large companies wield over environmental safeguards. With just seven staff members overseeing hazardous waste compliance for the entire state, critics worry whether Nevada can adequately monitor the fast-growing industry.

Tesla's lobbying power comes at a time when the automaker is facing turbulence elsewhere. The company's second-quarter revenue dropped 12% to $22.5 billion, its biggest decline in over 10 years. Still, Nevada officials continue to see the battery sector as key to diversifying the state's economy beyond tourism.

For drivers considering an EV, the long-term growth of U.S.-based battery recycling could translate into cheaper cars and greater availability. And once you own one, charging at home remains the most cost-effective option. Companies like Qmerit make it easy to get free, instant estimates for installing a Level 2 home charger.

Pairing your EV with solar panels can lower costs even further, since powering up with your own energy is cheaper than relying on the grid. Platforms like EnergySage allow homeowners to compare local solar quotes and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.