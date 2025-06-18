Innovative company discovers unique use for old Tesla batteries: 'They can be quickly and economically repurposed'

This isn't just about better gadgets.

This company is giving old Tesla batteries a second life, and it might save cities money while cleaning up our air.

Interesting Engineering reported that Re/cell, a Nevada-based battery company, has figured out a way to breathe new life into used Tesla batteries. Its solution? Turn them into modular power blocks for electric drones, vehicles, and energy storage.

These aren't just spare parts cobbled together. The company salvages retired battery cells, tests them for quality, and rebuilds them into high-performance battery packs. It's the kind of fix that helps people and cities avoid buying expensive new batteries, and it might make heavy-duty drones way cheaper to power.

"There are literally billions of lithium-ion cells sitting inside existing [Tesla] battery packs that can be quickly and economically repurposed for the rapidly growing secondary battery market," said Re/cell founder Chad Maglaque, per a company press release.

This isn't just about better gadgets. Keeping batteries like these in circulation can lower the demand for new lithium mining, a practice known to cause health risks and environmental damage. It can also keep toxic metals out of landfills and soil.

Each of Re/cell's lithium-ion blocks is designed to serve high-energy uses. The company has released three options so far, all 44.4 volts, ranging from 755 watt-hours up to a massive 2,040 watt-hours. The highest-capacity block supports a peak current of 280 amps and includes smart features such as current detection, charge warnings, and cooling systems. The battery even shows its charge with an LED fuel gauge.

Re/cell's standardized battery blocks are designed for industries that use heavy-duty drones, including farming, security, infrastructure inspections, and cargo delivery. Lighter-weight and longer-lasting batteries mean fewer disruptions and lower costs over time.

Repurposed battery tech could also play a big part in making clean energy storage cheaper, which is essential for backup systems tied to rooftop solar. Learn more about solar for your home here.

Plus, when batteries stick around longer, there is less demand for mining and less pollution in the air we breathe. That's a win for public health, especially in neighborhoods near major roadways and industrial zones.

Electric vehicles already help reduce air pollution when compared with gas-powered cars, and recycling their batteries pushes those benefits even further.

As more companies follow Re/cell's lead, smart reuse like this might not just be better for the planet. It could also help save some serious cash.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.