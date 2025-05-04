Tesla drivers raise red flags after uncovering disturbing pattern in their vehicles: 'This is not a random glitch'

Tesla may be in more hot water as drivers report inaccurate odometer readings.

What's happening?

In the wake of a class action lawsuit against the manufacturer, FuelArc News explored whether accusations of odometer fraud — odometers allegedly exaggerating mileage so warranties would run out sooner — were overblown. The auto news source determined the accusations to be supported by at least nine drivers' reports dating back to 2021 and that Tesla vehicles in these driver complaints allegedly "overstated mileage by an average of 36%."

That is a small sample size compared to the millions of Teslas on the road, and the data wasn't rigorously collected by an independent third party, but the claims are notable given the lawsuit and overall run of bad news for Tesla in 2025, with protests and a profits drop of 71%. Influencer Tesla Pittsburgh (@NZCUTR on YouTube) also posted a video of his vehicle's odometer skipping a mile in real time back in March 2024, though he said in the description that he believes it's a glitch rather than a case of odometer fraud.

FuelArc noted that drivers have been reporting this issue for years. The issue wasn't limited to a single Tesla model, and the report found no evidence of odometers undercounting miles — only overcounting.

"What we found here is clear enough. This is not a random glitch," FuelArc stated. "It wasn't a single vehicle or a one-off lemon. Tesla odometer complaints are scattered across years, models, and continents, and the pattern is not subtle: lots more miles added, no miles subtracted."

Why is this important?

Odometer fraud — if proved true, which is far from the case as things stand — could be yet another reason why customers might shy away from purchasing Teslas. The adoption of electric vehicles is a crucial step in combating rising global temperatures and mitigating the effects of the changing climate. When they replace fuel-burning cars, EVs help cut carbon pollution and improve air quality, which reduces health issues related to air pollution.

Also, false odometer readings can impact the livelihoods of drivers. As FuelArc noted: "Mileage is real money. It impacts insurance costs, lease terms, resale values, and most importantly from an auto manufacturer's point of view, warranty coverage."

What's being done about this?

If odometer fraud persists and is proved, Tesla could experience even more of a significant downturn. Additional lawsuits could follow as drivers push back against the possibility of losing money.

Still, making your next car an EV can go a long way toward creating a healthier future for all. Explore your options, including Tesla as well as alternatives.

