Tesla reveals clues to future plans in recent job posting: 'The opportunities are literally unfathomable'

New clues are hinting at Tesla expanding its reach to Morocco, according to Teslarati. A new job posting was spotted on the Tesla career website for a Country Sales & Delivery Leader in Casablanca.

However, that isn't the only evidence suggesting Tesla is headed to Africa. The company also made a $2.75 million capital investment in the Moroccan market in July.

As the Moroccan government is "focused on renewable energy and strategic investments in transportation," per Teslarati, it makes perfect sense that Tesla would be expanding there.

Tesla hasn't had the greatest year. According to CNBC, the company's first-quarter net income declined 71%.

Tesla was also recently hit by a lawsuit in Australia, where several owners allege that the supervised Full Self-Driving technology doesn't live up to what they were promised.

For many years, Tesla has been a major reason people have switched to electric vehicles. The Model Y still seems to be helping people adopt EVs, according to Transportation and Logistics International Magazine. The outlet believed that because of the car's cost and performance, it had helped people in the U.S., Europe, and India buy their first EV.

Tesla's expansion into Morocco could help more people switch to an EV and reap the benefits. For instance, you can save $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance with an EV compared to a gas-powered vehicle.

EVs are also better for the environment. Just take the study in the San Francisco Bay Area, where a University of California, Berkeley, professor placed 57 sensors to track polluting gases between 2018 and 2022 as more people bought EVs. The data showed that toxic gases decreased by 1.8% every year.

"The opportunities are literally unfathomable," one commenter said on Teslarati. "Especially in distributed energy and BEVs. Commercial Solar is still lagging behind in Africa but it is obvious that the continent could become a net-exporter on a massive scale - a potential future in which TSLA could potentially play a major role beyond just satisfying the skyrocketing local demand for energy driven by everything from a rising middle class to ai-data centers. Also a good place to practice a little real-life terraforming for Mars. Look at the sheer size of the Sahara desert."

