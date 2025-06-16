Leaked recording from Tesla training program reveals Elon Musk's concerning new problem: 'It was bad'

In one of the sessions, which was focused on company culture, the training instructor spoke candidly on the issue

While Tesla's declining sales have been floating around in the news cycle, with the company reporting its stunning 13% year-over-year drop for Q1 of 2025, company morale is now also subject to speculation.

As detailed by Electrek, Business Insider obtained an audio recording from a training session at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, revealing employee concern that turnover and morale are low.

In one of the sessions, which was focused on company culture, the training instructor spoke candidly on the issue.

"A lot of people leave this company, and they have kind of a negative taste in their mouth," the instructor said, per Electrek. "They think: 'Man, it was terrible. It was bad. I got burnt out. I feel like I didn't get anything done, nobody listened to me," they continued.

Tesla has long been considered a mission-driven company, promoting the turn away from gas-powered cars to electric, with a focus on clean energy and sustainability. However, some now feel that the electric vehicle brand has moved far from its original goals, with a new focus on autonomous technology.

This is not the first time reports have emerged of dissatisfied Tesla employees. This spring, a group of employees wrote a letter to Tesla saying that CEO Elon Musk was negatively affecting the Tesla brand and directly causing sales to dip. They wanted Musk removed as CEO.

In addition to Tesla's sales troubles, its stock value has been volatile. Musk's involvement in U.S. politics and his more recent dispute with President Trump have contributed to this issue, with many viewing any investment or support of Tesla as a political statement.

Employees have also spoken out about strenuous working environments at Tesla. One employee told The Cool Down that his life-altering injury occurred when equipment malfunctioned. According to USA Today, Tesla has also been cited and fined for workplace safety violations, and employees have also alleged wage-law violations.

All of these factors are reasons why some people might not be excited about the idea of owning an EV, as Tesla is widely credited for reviving what is now a booming industry.

