Tesla gets surprising results after launching updated model in key markets — here's what's happening

After a challenging start to 2025, Tesla may have just found its momentum again — and it's coming from surprising corners of the world.

Despite a year marked by slumping sales across most of Europe — including drops of over 30% in France, Portugal, and Sweden — Tesla is experiencing a remarkable recovery in Norway and Australia, largely thanks to the updated Model Y, Forbes reported.

In Norway, where nearly 93% of vehicles sold are electric, Tesla reported a 213% surge in sales in May compared to the same time last year. According to Reuters, the company moved 2,600 vehicles in the country in that month alone, led by the Model Y, which remains Norway's best-selling car for the third year running.

Per Forbes, Christian Bu, head of the Norwegian EV Association, called the Model Y "the ideal car for Norwegians," citing its new all-wheel-drive system and improved ground clearance as key upgrades.

Down Under, the numbers tell a similarly optimistic story. Tesla sold 3,897 vehicles in Australia in May — with the Model Y accounting for 3,580 of them. That's a 122.5% increase year over year and Tesla's best month in the country since last June.

This news comes as a welcome boost for Tesla, which reported a 13% year-over-year drop in deliveries in the first quarter and is being criticized and boycotted over CEO Elon Musk's political activity, with some consumers seeing any backing of Tesla as a statement of support for Musk's politics. It also signals growing consumer interest in EVs with advanced tech features, especially in markets where electric vehicle adoption is already high or rapidly expanding.

With its strong performance in Norway and Australia, the Model Y is proving that demand for electric vehicles is still strong — especially when manufacturers deliver the right mix of features, affordability, and sustainability.

As more countries ramp up their clean energy goals and consumers look for smarter, lower-cost alternatives to gas-powered cars, this global shift toward EVs could help ensure a cleaner, more affordable future — one road trip at a time.

