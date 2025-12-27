Retired couple shares honest review after taking Tesla for cross-country road trip: 'That's awesome'

"It would not have been a concern."

Taking a long trip usually requires spending a lot of money on driving or flying. Depending on where you go and how long you're traveling, it can get pretty expensive.

One retired couple, however, found a way to take a road trip with relative ease. One member of the couple shared in r/TeslaModelY that their brand-new 2026 Model Y was performing beautifully. The first leg of their road trip to Spokane, Washington, from College Town, Texas, was amazing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster included a map of the couple's travels. It showed 98 hours of driving over 6,481 miles and, according to the caption, "doesn't include side trips."

The OP found that there were many Superchargers along the way, and the car incorporated charging stops well into the journey. They even used their friends' 120-volt home outlet to charge overnight for a few days.

While the couple said they generally appreciated the Full Self-Driving feature, it absolutely requires attention. After a few incidents of not keeping their hands on the wheel while driving, the Redditor had FSD deactivated for seven days. Before it was reinstated, they were still able to drive with cruise control.

"Other than topping off the windshield washer fluid a couple of times, we haven't needed any maintenance at all," the OP said toward the end of the post.

Electric vehicles can have many benefits. From zero tailpipe pollution to less maintenance compared to gas-powered cars, they can be convenient and great for the environment.

While some people may not want to buy a Tesla for various reasons, there are many EV options out there. You can multiply your savings by switching to home solar. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you save up to $10,000 on vetted, local installation or receive a $0-down subscription plan. Either option contains a simplified process and can make your home more efficient and cheaper to power.

As for the Model Y owner, a few people in the comments appreciated their thorough post.

"That's awesome!" one person exclaimed. "Thank you for sharing."

Another Reddit user said: "Awesome recap. What are some observations on range and time spent on charging and how much that added to your trip? Did you have any scary low battery moments?"

The OP replied: "Yes, we had 2 instances that were somewhat scary, but at the time if I had paid more attention to the in-car Navigation state of charge estimates instead of the Tesla iPhone app state of charge estimates, it would not have been a concern."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.