New data reveals surprising popularity of pilot program that flooded the roads with electric vehicles — here's what researchers found

by Catherine Wilkins
Electric bikes and scooters have taken over the roads in Canada, with thousands of people trading in cars for more sustainable transportation options in Nova Scotia. 

The Active Transportation Advisory Committee reported more than 118,000 total rides on e-scooters and e-bikes in Halifax over the last six months, thanks to a pilot project, according to CTV News. E-scooters were the more popular choice for commuters, with about eight times more rides than e-bikes. 

According to CTV News, the pilot project was approved by the Halifax council back in 2023. Bird Canada initially provided 300 e-bikes and e-scooters for the area in May of this year. The project has since entered a second phase, expanding to other neighborhoods in the region. 

The rise in popularity of electric transportation expands well beyond Canada. According to National Geographic, more than 880,000 e-bikes were sold in the United States in 2021, almost double the amount sold the year before. 

Traveling with e-bikes or scooters can save you a lot of money on your commute to work. It's also a healthier option as e-bikes and e-scooters don't emit heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. 

For those in the market for an e-bike, Upway is an excellent resource that can help you find a model that fits your needs. Upway offers a wide variety of bikes. Some models are even up to 60% off retail prices. Upway will also buy older e-bikes from bicyclists looking to upgrade to a newer model. 

E-bike owners looking to save money should consider installing home solar to reduce charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help homeowners understand their options while working to keep prices low. 

TCD's partners will simplify your solar installation process with concierge-level service. You can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by curating competitive bids from local installers. Plus, there are $0-down subscription options for homeowners working on a budget. 

