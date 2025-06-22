Tesla buyer stunned after discovering multiple flaws when picking up new purchase: 'I walked away without the car'

A man said he had to reject delivery of a brand-new Tesla after spotting numerous issues with the car — and he's not alone.

What's happening?

Torque News reported the story of Eddie Fritz, who said he went to pick up his brand-new Tesla Model Y, only to find a number of defects.

As Fritz wrote on a Model Y Owners' Club Facebook page, his new car had blotchy paint, numerous scratches, a stained seat, and misaligned door handles. When he pointed out the issues, Tesla employees said they were less concerned with those details and more focused on the car's technology.

"I walked away without the car, but I will give them a second chance when the next one is delivered in a week or two," Fritz wrote.

Other Tesla owners quickly chimed in, saying they had similar experiences when picking up their new cars. Oren Buchler wrote that his car had several problems that were quickly fixed, except for a misaligned windshield, which the company insisted was still within specifications.

"I walked around several other Model Ys that had just arrived at the dealer and was shocked to see that they were all in much worse condition than mine, so I've decided to live with it," Buchler wrote.

Another owner added that their new car broke down 15 minutes after leaving the dealership and had to be loaded onto a tow truck.

Why is this important?

These latest complaints come on the heels of a bumpy start to 2025 for the electric-vehicle pioneer.

Tesla dealerships and factories have seen several protests this year, many of them related to CEO Elon Musk's brief but prominent role heading up the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency. The company also saw its sales numbers, net income, and revenue decline during the first quarter of 2025.

Any news that could make drivers reconsider purchasing an electric vehicle is unwelcome, as EVs — with their lack of tailpipe pollution — are considerably better for the environment than gas-powered vehicles.

What can I do about this?

Even if you're concerned about getting a Tesla, there are countless other EV options available, and switching to an EV is one of the biggest steps you can take to reduce your carbon footprint.

And with any new-car purchase, as the anecdotes from Torque News illustrate, it's important to look over every detail carefully before accepting delivery and leaving the lot.

"My best advice is to use the checklist and not accept anything less than a new vehicle without imperfections," Fritz wrote. "I haven't given up, but today was definitely not a good experience."

