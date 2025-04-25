Drone operator captures images of next-gen vehicles outside Tesla factory — here's what's happening

Introducing lower-priced models is one of the electric vehicle pioneer's strategies to help boost sales.

Drone footage from a Tesla plant sparked reports that a cheaper version of the Model Y is in production, and that speculation was further bolstered by new pricing options on the company's website.

In early April, drone pilot and Tesla enthusiast Joe Tegtmeyer tweeted aerial pictures captured over the company's Giga Texas factory. As Teslarati reported, the images showed several Model Y sedans with a "Dual Motor" badge on the rear instead of a "Launch Series" badge.

The new badge was seen by many as proof that a new version of the Model Y was rolling off the production line. Until that point, the only version of the car available to purchase was the Launch Series, which included many special features and a price tag of nearly $60,000.

Those thoughts were confirmed in mid-April when Tesla began accepting orders on its website for a new Model Y that is significantly cheaper. The base price is $48,990, but a tax credit available to some buyers could bring it down to $41,490.

As Teslarati pointed out, all the vehicles in Tegtmeyer's photos appeared to have a black interior, which is surprisingly identical to the Launch Series interior. InsideEVs noted that there are some notable changes, however, including a zero to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds in the new model as opposed to 4.1 seconds in the Launch Series model.

Both Model Y variants have a range of 303 to 327 miles, depending on the tire size.

Introducing lower-priced models is one of the electric vehicle pioneer's strategies to help boost struggling sales, with increased competition on the EV market and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's polarizing foray into politics among the factors contributing to the slide.

According to Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold 60,325 cars in February 2023 but hasn't surpassed the 60,000 mark in any month since. So far in 2025, year-over-year sales have fallen by up to 70% in countries such as Germany, and the company delivered 13% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2025 than in the same period last year.

Ultimately, having more EVs on the road would be beneficial for the health of our communities and the planet, as they produce significantly less pollution over their lifespans than gasoline-powered vehicles. EV drivers enjoy lower operating costs too.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.