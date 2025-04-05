Tesla executive sparks buzz with surprising remark about two popular models: 'It's about time'

Lars Moravy, Tesla's VP of vehicle engineering, shared this news on the Ride the Lightning podcast.

Tesla reportedly plans to update its older models to make them better and more stylish for drivers. As MotorTrend details, the electric vehicle manufacturer is paying renewed attention to its original sedan and SUV.

Tesla is responding to complaints that its aging models are becoming stale and outdated. It plans to make changes to the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV later this year.

Lars Moravy, Tesla's VP of vehicle engineering, shared this news on the Ride the Lightning podcast. He discussed how Tesla wants to go beyond the styling adjustments and mid-cycle refresh it made to these models a few years ago.

"We'll give it some love later this year," Moravy said, per MotorTrend. "Everyone here has a little place in their heart for S/X. They are not going anywhere anytime soon."

MotorTrend predicted that new Model S improvements will address battery range, interior materials, steering, and light bars. These adjustments would more closely replicate Tesla Model 3 and Model Y updates.

The automotive magazine speculated there'd be more substantial updates to the Tesla Model X, specifically to the "falcon wing" rear doors, which have been troublesome for owners. It predicted interior updates and an exterior refresh with front and rear light bars for the SUV.

If these Tesla updates do indeed come to fruition, they could help address the company's declining sales in the United States.

Multiple factors appear to be at play. For one, the EV maker is losing sales to competitors who have entered the market. CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political activities and, per The Hill, admitted missteps in his role as an adviser in the federal government may also be playing a role.

However, Tesla could improve its sales and counteract recent negative trends by improving well-established yet aging models. Ultimately, there have been concerns that Tesla's downtrend in sales will impact the broader expansion of EVs worldwide.

Such a development might mean backward progress on pollution-reduction goals, as EVs don't spew heat-trapping gases from their tailpipes, while gas-powered cars do. They are less costly to run, though, so it's fair to assume drivers will still be interested in them moving forward. Companies like Recurrent are also helping boost used EV sales.

Meanwhile, Tesla is branching out into other ventures, such as robocar services, but EV enthusiasts are looking forward to updates on the nostalgic Models S and X.

"A redesign would be nice; they've both been on the market since 2012 (S) and 2015 (X)," one Instagram user commented on a MotorTrend post about the news.

"It's about time," a Reddit user commented on a r/teslamotors post. "S and X are so far behind in their class now."

