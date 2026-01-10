Tesla owner perplexed by discovery on vehicle roof after dinner: 'Super frustrating'

"I'm really surprised that Sentry Mode wasn't able to capture the criminal activity."

A petty act of vandalism drew attention online after a Tesla owner returned from dinner to find a penny superglued to their Model 3's roof. While some Redditors found it funny, the incident raised concerns about Tesla's security features — something that could weaken confidence in electric vehicles.

The driver shared their predicament on the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit and asked how to remove the coin without damaging the vehicle. They also expressed their dismay that the vandalism was not recorded.

"Sentry Mode doesn't seem to have recorded the event either, which is super frustrating," the original poster lamented.

Some Redditors responded with wit and dark humor. Many, however, gave practical advice, including using a razor blade or plastic scraper, dabbing acetone to soften the superglue, and gently prying the coin off with a guitar string soaked in alcohol.

The consensus: Superglue bonds poorly to glass, so removal was possible with patience. Otherwise, it was best to go to a pro for detailing to avoid damage.

Beyond cleaning tips, the post sparked conversations about vandalism and Tesla features.

Acts of vandalism — from damaged charging cables to defaced vehicles — may shape how approachable or reliable electric vehicle ownership feels to potential buyers. Along with issues such as battery repair problems and stopping while on autopilot, these incidents may deter people from switching.

This matters because EV adoption is a much-needed shift to curb continuous reliance on gas, coal, and oil.

While critics often raise concerns about the impact of electric battery manufacturing and mineral mining, these processes still produce far less air pollution compared to extracting dirty energy sources that keep gas-powered vehicles on the road.

Yet vandalism and other EV issues — even when minor — can slow adoption by making EV ownership feel risky and frustrating.

"What a bizarre way of vandalizing a car," one user remarked.

"Vandalizing property should be a capital felony," another suggested.

"I'm really surprised that Sentry Mode wasn't able to capture the criminal activity that was happening to the car," a third person wrot.

