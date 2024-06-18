Tesla reaches surprising milestone with one of its latest models: 'Achieved without sacrificing efficiency'

Each additional mile these EVs can get may help push the industry forward and ease the range anxiety for those considering a new purchase.

The EPA has released its official range rating for the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance variant, and it marks a first for the company, according to a new report.

Tesla originally estimated the range of this Performance model at 297 miles. However, the EPA, which is responsible for providing official fuel economy data on vehicles in the U.S., upped that number to 303. This marks the first time a Performance version of a Tesla has passed the 300-mile mark.

This is another feather in Tesla's cap, as its continued dominance of the U.S. electric vehicle market has reached new heights. As of Q1 2024, the company accounted for 55% of all EVs sold, with the Model Y and Model 3 topping the charts.

If range is a key factor for you when shopping for an EV, you'll probably want to spring for a long-range version, at least if Tesla is your brand of choice. Performance models tend to prioritize power and other features, and while this update has closed the range gap a little, it will still cost you a premium.

According to the company, "These performance improvements have been achieved without sacrificing efficiency. In fact, we are seeing about a 2% reduction in energy consumption compared to the previous generation Model 3 Performance."

The report also noted that Canadian versions of the Model 3 Performance will ship from China, and interestingly they received a different range of approximately 295 miles. Due to recent tariff situations with China, Canada may eventually end up with the U.S. version.

Major funding has already been set aside to support building out an EV charging network across the U.S. as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The plan involves adding about half a million charging stations nationwide, which should certainly help to bridge the gap between your EV's range and the next refueling point.

This is all good news for the market and the world. As noted by the Natural Resources Defense Council, "Already, driving an EV instead of a gas-powered vehicle in the United States cuts your climate pollution by about two-thirds over your car's life span."

