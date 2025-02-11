Tesla owner braves freezing temperatures to put car charging to the test: 'The dedication to stick it out for these tests is great'

"I will never complain about having to precondition again."

For many drivers, the colder season can be an inconvenience on the road. Simply getting a vehicle started can sometimes be a hindrance.

Fortunately, electric vehicles appear to withstand this, powering up even in the most unfortunate times. One YouTube video shows off the impressive charging capabilities of a Tesla Model 3 in freezing cold temperatures.

Posted on the FrozenTesla (@FrozenTesla) account, one EV enthusiast with a flair for testing the endurance of their vehicle highlights their plan to place their Tesla out in -32 degrees Celsius (-26 degrees Fahrenheit) temps during the Canadian winter for five hours. This is followed by driving to a Supercharger to plug in and assess the rates that will be made available.

Throughout the video, the original poster checks in to see how long it may take to reach an 80% charge from an initial 15% at the beginning of the video.

"Let's call it 35 minutes to gain 60% in -25C," says the original poster near the end of the video, pleased at how fast the Supercharger was able to charge their EV despite the staggering cold.

The Tesla Model 3 battery has a preconditioning system that lessens charging time and increases time spent on the road, per Inside EVs. The brand-new Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive was no exception to high performance in cold weather — after the charging tests ended, the EV's battery clocked in at 77% charged up from 17%, with 48 kilowatt-hours of energy going into the battery. This demonstrated that the average charging speed for this particular charging session was noted as 82.2 kilowatts.

Aside from hot performance during cold weather, owning a Tesla or other EV provides drivers with many other benefits, including an improvement in air quality and long-term savings brought by lower maintenance needs and skipping expensive fuel-ups.

"I will never complain about having to precondition again. Great video!" wrote one impressed viewer.

"Thank you again! The dedication to stick it out for these tests is great!" commented another.

