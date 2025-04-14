  • Business Business

Tesla quietly updates autopilot with surprise shift: 'Your vehicle will now automatically transition'

"Tesla is building a compelling case for their cars."

by Jon Turi
"Tesla is building a compelling case for their cars."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Even amid a sales slump, Tesla continues to roll out new updates for its cars to improve the ride for fans of the beleaguered electric vehicle company.  

Sales may be down by 13% in the last quarter, per Reuters, but Tesla cars are still winning the occasional award and getting praise from drivers.

The recent Tesla Model 3 Performance — which provides 510 horsepower, a top speed of 163 miles per hour, and goes from 0 to 60 in just 2.9 seconds — also features a dynamic suspension that keeps the driver more engaged and connected to the road. 

With the latest 2025.8 update, people who turn on the full self-driving feature (autopilot) will now automatically be switched to Standard mode, even if the Sport mode was being used beforehand, as Not a Tesla App reported.

"Your vehicle will now automatically transition to Standard Ride & Handling when Autopilot is engaged for a more comfortable drive. This setting is enabled by default," the release notes stated.

The suspension is broken down into two modes: Standard and Sport. Standard mode offers an overall fluid ride for all types of roads and driving styles, while Sport mode provides a more controlled driving experience for a deeper connection between the road and driver.

It seems that Tesla has deemed Sport mode unnecessary if no one is technically "at the wheel." Still, you can dig into the settings and change the default if you want your autopilot to enjoy race car vibes when it's in control. 

Speed fans already know that electric vehicles best gas guzzlers in terms of torque, which is how they get such stellar 0-to-60 ratings consistently. They don't have to rev up, so they can reach peak torque from a standstill.  

EVs are also more cost and energy-efficient, with tax credits available to sweeten the pot, although it would be wise to claim them now while they're still in effect

Electric vehicles convert around 77% of their electrical energy into motion on the road, while gas vehicles only get 12% to 30% out of their fuel. Plus, EV drivers can expect to pay around 60% less each year to power up compared to dirty-fuel-powered car owners.

Choosing a Tesla, in particular, may be a personal decision, but the vehicles are still winning praise. The CEO, however, isn't quite so lucky. 

One commenter on the Not a Tesla App article said: "Tesla is building a compelling case for their cars. Musk is building a more compelling case for not giving him any of my money." 

