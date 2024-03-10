Former coal plant will transform into clean energy hub thanks to Tesla technology: 'Signals an incredibly positive investment'

The transformation of the former coal plant into a Tesla Megapack is a big step forward for clean energy and safety in the form of outages.

A former coal plant in Queensland, Australia, is set to be turned into a Tesla Megapack, a sustainable energy hub.

Construction began on a Tesla Megapack project, which will cost around $330 million funded by the Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund, according to Teslarati.

According to their website, Tesla's megapacks are a "powerful battery that provides energy storage and support, helping to stabilize the grid and prevent outages," eliminating the need for gas and coal plants.

With the construction of the Megapack in Swanbank, Queensland, the Swanbank government hopes to store enough energy to power over two-thirds of the city of Ipswich when needed. The energy could power the town for two hours if there is an outage at night.

This is not the first Tesla Megapack project in Australia, as the country is leading the way in lithium batteries for energy storage. The United States is also providing infrastructure for this type of energy storage, with a solar megapack in California and in Massachusetts.

The burning of coal can contribute to respiratory illnesses and warming temperatures in the Earth's atmosphere. The transformation of the former coal plant into a Tesla Megapack is a big step forward for clean energy and safety in the form of outages.

With the expansion of these megapacks, residents can feel safer with stored energy coming from a renewable source in case of a power outage, which can affect data, refrigeration, healthcare, and other products.

The megapacks are the newest models of Tesla's rechargeable energy storage products after the company discontinued the Powerpack in 2022. With Australia's investment in Megapack projects and rebates for the smaller, at-home Powerwalls, the government hopes to find success in more affordable energy projects.

"Energy infrastructure is at the core of what we do, and we're really looking forward to the partnership with CleanCo Queensland, Tesla and of course the local community to reimagine Swanbank through its Clean Energy Hub," said Belinda Watton, executive general manager of Yurika.

"Alongside cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable energy, this publicly owned asset supports the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, creating jobs for Queenslanders and signals an incredibly positive investment into our clean energy future," said Watton.

"This big battery is proof the Miles Government is taking real action to decarbonise our state's economy in a way that makes cost of living more affordable for Queenslanders," said Mick de Brenni, Queensland minister for energy and clean economy jobs.

