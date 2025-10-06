Tesla sleuths take interesting hint from recent job postings on career page: 'Might be at an inflection point'

There has yet to be any official word from Tesla headquarters.

Just a year after Tesla's first venture in South America, it appears that the electric vehicle manufacturer is now eyeing an expansion into the continent's auto market.

As reported by Teslarati, a number of recent job postings by the company seem to indicate that Tesla is in the process of setting up operations in Colombia. The move would set up a second market in South America after Tesla officially opened in Chile in 2024.

The scoop was first revealed by EV and tech insider Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) in a Sept. 22 post on X. "Tesla will soon launch operations in Colombia, making it the second country in South America with official Tesla presence after Chile," wrote Merritt.

According to the postings on LinkedIn, there are currently 11 new positions that list Colombian cities such as Bogotá and Medellín. These positions include openings for an associate sales manager, sales and delivery advisors, and service technicians.

While there has yet to be any official word from Tesla headquarters on an imminent launch in Colombia, the expansion in South America could signal a strong desire for the company to bolster its sluggish car performance. Throughout 2025, Tesla has reported a concerning decrease in sales numbers across many key automotive markets around the globe.

However, as South America's EV sales continue to experience rapid growth, Tesla may better position itself to experience a rebound. While Brazil leads the South American market in total EV sales, countries like Uruguay and Colombia are quickly gaining momentum. This growth has largely been driven by government incentives and an influx of affordable EVs from Chinese manufacturers.

"I think Brazil might be at an inflection point with both EVs and solar," noted one commenter on Teslarati.

