Tesla hit with lawsuit after shocking crash kills 4 people and dog: 'The floodgates are open'

Tesla has been accused of negligence in another fatal crash involving its advanced driver-assistance systems.

What's happening?

In this case, four people and a dog were killed when a Model X drove into a semi-trailer in Idaho in 2023.

"The plaintiffs [are] blaming the automaker's Autosteer and driver-assist features for veering the Model X into an oncoming truck," Electrek reported, stating "the floodgates are open" in an echo of an August report that highlighted a Florida jury's finding that Tesla was 33% responsible — to the tune of $243 million — for a similar fatal crash.

The Independent reported Nathan Blaine and his surviving children sued the automaker for the death of his wife, daughters, and son-in-law, whose parents are also plaintiffs, arguing it had "intentionally misrepresented the safety of their vehicles and ADAS software."

Tesla has long been accused of false advertising in relation to Autopilot, Full Self-Driving, and other technologies that the company and CEO Elon Musk have touted as making its products safer than human drivers.

This lawsuit noted Tesla used only a standard camera to ensure drivers remained attentive while vehicles were in autonomous mode when other manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, employed more reliable infrared cameras.

The complaint alleged that the car's Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and/or Lane Centering Assist systems "defectively failed to assist the Subject Vehicle stay in the eastbound lane."

Attorney Lynn Shumway told The Independent: "Tesla's done a lot of good things, in my calculation. But they did this inadequately. I think the technology is fantastic, but not the way Tesla is implementing it."

Why is this important?

According to the lawsuit, the vehicle "crossed the yellow center lines at the gentle southward curve in SH 33 so that the direction it had been traveling on the straight eastbound travel lane … took it through and across the SH 33 westbound travel lane."

The truck was loaded with 90,000 pounds of grain. All occupants and the car were crushed.

Despite Musk's insistence, the Level 2 ADAS used by Tesla and other brands are not capable of autonomous operation. Drivers are supposed to remain aware with their hands on the wheel, though advertisements and public statements seem to have contributed to misuses and an overabundance of trust in the systems.

Tesla was an electric vehicle pioneer but has since foundered. Slumping sales and Musk's U.S. and European political activities sparked protests and boycotts around the world. Similar fatal crashes have happened after Teslas sped under a semi-truck and collided with other vehicles while on Autopilot.

What's being done about deadly Tesla crashes?

Lawsuits are one recourse for such failures, though nothing can bring back Jennifer Blaine, Denali Blaine, Emily Blaine Leavitt, and Zachary Leavitt.

Regulation is another. In China, a ban will take effect next year on the flush door handles that have raised similar safety concerns. Multiple deaths have been reported after otherwise non-lethal crashes that entrapped drivers and passengers.

If you are interested in buying a Tesla or other EV, consider safety features and don't depend on nascent technology. No matter which kind of vehicle you drive, operating it can be a dangerous proposition even if you exercise the utmost care and attention.

