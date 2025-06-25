Elon Musk hit with backlash after allegedly misleading public on Tesla's safety statistics: 'Embarrassingly bad'

Incidents like these have prompted renewed calls for stricter oversight.

With eyes on Tesla's launch of its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk faces an embarrassing glitch — not in the matrix, but in a controversial report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The report touted Tesla as the leader in self-driving technology. However, critics argue that it relied on misleading data, raising concerns among both consumers and industry experts.

What's happening?

Before the robotaxi's launch on June 22, Bloomberg Intelligence published a report claiming Tesla had a major edge over Waymo in autonomous vehicle performance. However, critics say it based its conclusion on a flawed comparison. Bloomberg analyst Steve Man used data from Tesla's self-released Autopilot Safety Report, which has long been criticized for lacking transparency, including the fact that it doesn't clarify when Autopilot is actually engaged.

Waymo's data, by contrast, comes from state-mandated disengagement reports that record each time a human driver is required to take over. Critics argue that Bloomberg was misleading by directly comparing two fundamentally different data sets.

Industry watchers were quick to push back. Electrek called it "an embarrassingly bad report," arguing that Tesla's safety data lacks the transparency and context needed to support such claims, especially when compared to Waymo's state-mandated reports.

Why is this report important?

For consumers weighing EV options, trust is crucial, especially for advanced features like self-driving. If Tesla's safety statistics are misleading, it raises questions about the actual safety of its vehicles under autonomous control.

This isn't the first time Tesla has faced scrutiny. The company has dealt with criticism over price increases, delays in Cybertruck deliveries, and safety concerns, including NHTSA investigations into crashes involving its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems.

These issues could erode consumer trust, potentially slowing the adoption of electric vehicles — a key tool in reducing pollution and combating changes to the climate.

What's being done about it?

So far, neither Tesla nor Bloomberg has issued a correction. However, incidents like these have prompted renewed calls for stricter oversight and standardized reporting of self-driving data, particularly as more companies race to bring autonomous vehicles to market.

For drivers still interested in going electric but hesitant, there are plenty of automakers producing EVs. This guide will help you get started, whether you're looking for an alternative or simply exploring your options for a cleaner, more cost-effective, sustainable ride.

