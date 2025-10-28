Tesla watchers alarmed as automaker seems poised to remove key vehicle feature: 'Might as well just delete the car while they are at it'

People who buy new Teslas could soon find a surprising omission from their vehicles: the keys.

What's happening?

According to the news site Not a Tesla App, the automaker appears to have quietly removed mention of physical key cards from the owner manuals for the Model 3 and Model Y. Historically, Tesla included two credit card-size key cards with every new car. However, the line stating "Tesla provides you with two Model 3/Y key cards, designed to fit in your wallet," was deleted in recent versions of the manuals.

The company hasn't publicly confirmed the change, as Tesla dissolved its public relations team in 2019. This type of quiet language update has preceded similar cost-cutting measures in the past. Tesla owners can still use the apps on their phones to unlock and start their vehicles, but a key card costs $40.

For some drivers, this change might feel like another small frustration added to an increasingly luxury purchase, with one Tesla fan joking that the company "might as well just delete the car while they are at it."

Why is this important?

While Tesla's phone-as-a-key app is generally reliable, removing key cards could be inconvenient, especially since not everyone wants to have to bring their phone everywhere and the devices can run low on battery or die. A physical key is also required in some instances, such as in handing off the vehicle to a valet, mechanic, or family member.

Industry analysts suggest the move could be a cost-saving measure as Tesla faces growing competition from Ford, General Motors, Rivian, and other brands. If Tesla sold one replacement key for all 1.8 million vehicles delivered in 2024, that would be worth nearly $71 million in revenue.

Beyond the customer experience, anything that deters new buyers from switching to electric vehicles could slow the broader shift toward cleaner transportation. This shift is already resulting in a cooler, cleaner planet; saving EV owners money on fluid changes and maintenance; and eliminating tailpipe pollution, the resulting overheating of our planet, and related health and extreme weather effects.

What's being done about it?

Small cutbacks can impact consumer trust. Over the past year, Tesla has been criticized for price increases, software paywalls, a frustrating Cybertruck launch, and flailing Full Self-Driving technology, all of which have irked customers and may have contributed to slowing sales.

Tesla hasn't confirmed whether this change is permanent or limited. However, some EV buyers have already looked to competitors with more transparent pricing and included features.

