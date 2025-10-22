  • Business Business

Tesla sparks backlash with sudden change that could cost drivers money: 'This is to fund Elon's $1 trillion pay package'

"I cancelled."

by Kristen Carr
One Tesla owner on Reddit shared their frustration over the news that the cost of Tesla's Premium Connectivity is set to increase by 40%.

Photo Credit: iStock

The cost of Tesla's Premium Connectivity service will increase by 40% from $9.99 to $13.99 per month, and one Redditor took to a forum dedicated to Teslas to express frustration.

"This is to fund Elon's $1 trillion pay package," another person commented.

The announcement was an unwelcome surprise to some owners.

Tesla vehicles come with Standard Connectivity at no additional cost, providing drivers with access to some features over Wi-Fi as well as basic maps, navigation, and Bluetooth streaming.


Premium Connectivity gives subscribers access to all available connectivity features, including additional maps and weather information, safety and surveillance components, including the popular Sentry Mode, and media and entertainment.

The original poster expressed that they had not had a positive experience with Premium Connectivity, sharing that it would often lose connection. They planned to cancel the enhanced package based on the unreliability and the cost increase.

Tesla sales have slumped in 2025, a trend that has been partially attributed to CEO Elon Musk's former position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Negative trends and opinions surrounding Tesla have likely hindered, at least in part, the more widespread adoption of EVs. People who may have switched from a gas-powered vehicle to a more environmentally-friendly EV see unfavorable factors — the Premium Connectivity rate hike, for example — adding up and could be deterred.

Targeted vandalism of Teslas and charging stations has also possibly contributed to the downturn in sales. 

Redditors who commented on the OP's complaint shared similar frustrations.

"I cancelled premium connectivity like 3 months ago after having it for years," one wrote. "Really not missing anything."

"I cancelled my premium subscription," another said. "I miss it way less than anticipated."

One solutions-oriented user highlighted a constructive workaround: "Just use your phone as a hotspot."

