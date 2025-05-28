New data reveals troubling findings about Tesla insurance rates: 'Seems to penalize normal driving behaviors'

Tesla initially launched its own insurance business to offer competitive rates to Tesla owners.

A new report revealed that Tesla Insurance has a higher-than-average loss ratio, meaning it pays out more for claims than other insurers.

Rising claims and low profit margins raise questions about Tesla Insurance's overall pricing and reliance on technology.

What's happening?

As WebProNews shared, an S&P Global Market Intelligence report showed that Tesla Insurance's loss ratio was 92.5% in 2023. This means that Tesla Insurance pays out over 92 cents in claims for every dollar it collects in consumer premiums.

This loss ratio exceeds industry averages by far. While this can be seen as a customer-friendly ratio, there is some business concern because there is little room left after claim payments to cover the insurance company's operational costs.

Why are Tesla Insurance costs important?

Tesla initially launched its own insurance business to offer competitive rates to Tesla owners. Tesla Insurance is available in 16 states. However, Tesla drivers have become frustrated with its insurance because of its reliance on the Safety Score system while driving.

One driver shared that their safety score drops when they drive, but doesn't provide guidance on what to do differently. Even if you drive carefully, lower scores can lead to higher Tesla Insurance premiums.

Another critic of the algorithm-based scoring system and Tesla Insurance's transparency said, "The safety score is a black box and seems to penalize normal driving behaviors."

It's unclear whether some of these reported cases of penalties have increased as a result of attempting to address the aforementioned ratio. Of course, just about every insurance company has customer complaints against it, so this data and these anecdotes cannot be seen as leading to any absolute conclusions, but it's still notable to understand what's being reported.

More broadly, Tesla's insurance rate concerns compound the company's mounting issues related to declining sales, lawsuits, and safety questions.

Many people equate the Tesla name with EVs in general, potentially deterring drivers from buying EVs despite their positive safety record and less pollution output.

What's being done to keep EV driving affordable?

Whether you own a Tesla or another brand of EV, many things are making EV ownership accessible, affordable, and beneficial for drivers.

Numerous automakers are investing in EV technology to make driving EVs cost-effective and convenient. They're improving EV technology during manufacturing processes and collaborating to install new fast-charging stations nationwide.

The used EV market is also growing rapidly to lower the upfront cost of clean-energy driving. Owning an EV can become even more affordable when you take advantage of tax credits and incentives that could reduce your purchase price by thousands of dollars.

