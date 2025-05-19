5 big things to know about electric vehicles this week — including a massive 'floating' EV

New data shows that consumers have a net-positive view of nearly every EV-making brand.

Subaru has a plan to improve EV safety, Polestar is on the come-up, and the world's largest electric ferry is now in action — here's all the news you need to know about clean energy vehicles this week.

Kia is upgrading its cars with … mushroom interiors?

The carmaker is exploring the use of mycelium as an alternative to cowhide or synthetic materials usually used in vehicle interiors. The material is featured in its latest concept, the EV2.

What are the world's most well-liked EVs?

New data shows that consumers have a net-positive view of nearly every EV-making brand besides Tesla.

Honda, BMW, and Chevy topped the list, with newcomers like Rivian and Lucid appearing near the bottom, largely due to a majority of consumers not being familiar with them.

Subaru is looking to level up EV safety

According to The Drive, the company has filed two patents, both of which show a new "frunk" design that sits above a vehicle's battery pack, instead of in front of it.

When deployed in a crash, this new storage space could lessen the likelihood that the heavy battery unit is forced into the passenger compartment.

Swedish company Polestar just scored a double win

The company announced a whopping 76% increase in its sales for the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

On top of that, the manufacturer has achieved an impressive 25% reduction in emissions for each vehicle sold since 2020.

Australia just accomplished a first-ever feat

Incat, a Tasmania-based ship builder, has just completed the world's largest all-electric ferry, according to The Driven.

When launched for service in South America, the eco-ship will carry 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles, plus what the company claims will be the largest floating retail space ever built.

Moving it all will happen thanks to 250 tons of batteries, generating four times the maritime range of any other EV ship to date.

