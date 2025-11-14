Tesla sparks buzz with new exec poached from Lamborghini — here's what it could mean

He has his work cut out for him.

Tesla is making another run at India's electric vehicle market, this time with a veteran of the country's luxury auto scene in the driver's seat.

According to Bloomberg News, the company has appointed Sharad Agarwal, the former head of Lamborghini India, as its new country director. The move marks Tesla's most serious local investment yet after a slow start to sales in the world's most populous nation.

Agarwal's appointment comes as Tesla looks to reset its India strategy following lackluster results since launching sales in mid-2025. Despite strong brand recognition, the automaker received only around 800 orders between July and October — roughly equivalent to its global deliveries in a few hours.

By hiring a homegrown leader known for building Lamborghini into India's top super-luxury brand, Tesla is signaling it may focus first on affluent buyers rather than mass-market volume. Agarwal's success in expanding Lamborghini's reach to more than 60 Indian cities could help Tesla build brand trust and local partnerships before scaling downmarket.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Tesla's global sales have also softened in 2025, just as competition from BYD and legacy automakers is rising. Reinvigorating international markets such as India — where EVs make up just over 5% of India's total car sales, according to Bloomberg — could help the company rebound while advancing its mission of expanding access to cleaner transportation.

For Indian consumers, Tesla's renewed presence could bring expanded charging infrastructure and more model options over time. Lower tariffs or local assembly could make the cars more accessible — and every single EV sale helps reduce tailpipe pollution, cutting both fuel costs and pollution in cities struggling with air quality.

If you're thinking about joining the EV movement, charging at home can save you hundreds each year compared to public charging. Companies such as Qmerit make it easy to get a free, instant estimate for installing a Level 2 home charger. Pairing that with solar power can further lower costs, as charging with your own energy is cheaper than relying on the grid. You can explore vetted solar installers and compare bids through TCD's Solar Explorer, which can help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

While Agarwal has his work cut out for him, Tesla's latest move suggests the company isn't giving up on India — good news for both EV enthusiasts and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.