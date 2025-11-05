New report reveals how Elon Musk caused $1.4 billion Tesla loss: 'It's just fascinating'

Musk is now pursuing a stock-based pay package valued at up to $1 trillion.

Elon Musk's political lobbying is expected to wipe out about $1.4 billion in revenue for Tesla, according to Electrek — a shift that may affect electric vehicle buyers.

What's happening?

Electrek links Tesla's projected shortfall to regulatory changes by political candidates Musk has supported, noting that shrinking cleaner-vehicle incentive programs have reduced a revenue stream the company once relied on.

Tesla's own filings show that regulatory credits and consumer incentives help stabilize earnings during volatile sales cycles. The company now holds $3.27 billion in contracts for automotive regulatory credits — a significant decline from last year — and its operating income fell 40% year over year, despite achieving record deliveries.

Many of the rollbacks originated from legislators and business groups with which Musk has aligned. Musk spent more than $288 million on political candidates who aren't known for being friendly to the EV industry, per Electrek, actions that ultimately weakened the same incentive programs that previously strengthened Tesla's bottom line.

"In 2025, governmental and regulatory actions have repealed and/or restricted certain regulatory credit programs tied to our products, contributing to the $1.41 billion decrease in our remaining performance obligations as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024," the company wrote in its 10-Q filing, per Electrek.

As one reader noted with biting sarcasm, "It's just fascinating that this ugly drama with Musk and Tesla just keeps going and going."

Why is this issue concerning?

Musk has faced criticism before for decisions that weakened Tesla's position, and his political alliances have repeatedly undercut the company's clean-energy advantage.

Recent IRS guidance already confirmed that electric-vehicle purchases made after September 30 no longer qualify for federal tax credits, raising costs for shoppers and reducing interest among first-time EV buyers.

Higher upfront prices can slow adoption, delaying the pollution-reduction gains that battery-electric vehicles usually deliver as power grids shift toward cleaner sources.

According to Energy Innovation, the IRA repeal will also likely increase household energy costs and add 530 million metric tons of heat-trapping pollution — roughly equivalent to putting 116 million more cars on the roads.

These shifts demonstrate how policy decisions are directly reflected in the marketplace, shaping EV affordability and influencing public confidence in cleaner transportation technologies.

What's being done about the issue?

Per Electrek, Musk is now pursuing a stock-based pay package valued at up to $1 trillion, even as Tesla's earnings continue to fall. The contrast between the proposed compensation and the company's performance has drawn renewed scrutiny of his leadership.

Clean-energy advocates are lobbying to restore repealed credits, and states such as California and New York are expanding their own EV incentive programs to offset federal rollbacks.

For now, the financial hit remains significant. Musk's decision to align personal ideology with Tesla's corporate strategy has cost the company and may have slowed broader progress in cleaner transportation.

