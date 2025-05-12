  • Business Business

Tesla faces major hurdle as humanoid robot development hits unexpected snag: 'They have not yet looked into modifying'

The goal for these robots is to perform jobs related to manufacturing that could be dangerous or tedious for humans.

by Lily Crowder
The goal for these robots is to perform jobs related to manufacturing that could be dangerous or tedious for humans.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Tesla works toward integrating its humanoid robot into manufacturing facilities, recent overseas restrictions on certain materials could prove challenging for the company.

According to Not a Tesla App, the company aims to produce 1 million units of the robot, called Optimus, by 2030. However, certain pieces of the robot, such as the shoulder actuators, require rare earth magnets, which suppliers in China now require special licensing to obtain. 

"Hopefully, we'll get a license to use the rare earth magnet," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a first-quarter earnings call, as reported by The Register. "China wants assurances that these are not used for military purposes, which obviously they're not."

The goal for these robots is to perform jobs related to manufacturing that could be dangerous or tedious for humans. With recent stories of individuals being injured in Tesla facilities — such as one person who had three tons of steel skids hit their legs and drag them across the ground — the implementation of Optimus could prevent such issues.

Another supply chain issue involves Tesla's lithium-iron phosphate batteries. As they are primarily imported from China, which has increased tariffs under the Trump administration, the company has mentioned building a manufacturing facility in North America, per Not a Tesla App. 

These batteries have pros and cons. While they have a longer lifespan, making them a more cost-effective option over time, the upfront investment is higher. Additionally, with the LFP batteries being newer, sourcing is a bit of an issue. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

With Tesla's electric vehicle sales numbers struggling in 2025 compared to previous years — in part due to Musk's involvement in U.S. politics and increased market competition from other EV brands — the company is looking to invest in other endeavors, including Optimus.

Not A Tesla App said, "They have not yet looked into modifying the shoulder actuator but will likely do so if they cannot obtain the necessary materials."

What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

Elon is the man 🥰

Love the company; hate the CEO 🚗

I'm not a fan of either 🙅

I don't have an opinion 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x