Tesla faces major hurdle as humanoid robot development hits unexpected snag: 'They have not yet looked into modifying'

As Tesla works toward integrating its humanoid robot into manufacturing facilities, recent overseas restrictions on certain materials could prove challenging for the company.

According to Not a Tesla App, the company aims to produce 1 million units of the robot, called Optimus, by 2030. However, certain pieces of the robot, such as the shoulder actuators, require rare earth magnets, which suppliers in China now require special licensing to obtain.

"Hopefully, we'll get a license to use the rare earth magnet," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a first-quarter earnings call, as reported by The Register. "China wants assurances that these are not used for military purposes, which obviously they're not."

The goal for these robots is to perform jobs related to manufacturing that could be dangerous or tedious for humans. With recent stories of individuals being injured in Tesla facilities — such as one person who had three tons of steel skids hit their legs and drag them across the ground — the implementation of Optimus could prevent such issues.

Another supply chain issue involves Tesla's lithium-iron phosphate batteries. As they are primarily imported from China, which has increased tariffs under the Trump administration, the company has mentioned building a manufacturing facility in North America, per Not a Tesla App.

These batteries have pros and cons. While they have a longer lifespan, making them a more cost-effective option over time, the upfront investment is higher. Additionally, with the LFP batteries being newer, sourcing is a bit of an issue.

With Tesla's electric vehicle sales numbers struggling in 2025 compared to previous years — in part due to Musk's involvement in U.S. politics and increased market competition from other EV brands — the company is looking to invest in other endeavors, including Optimus.

Not A Tesla App said, "They have not yet looked into modifying the shoulder actuator but will likely do so if they cannot obtain the necessary materials."

