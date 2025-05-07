Tesla Gigafactory unveils new feature that is open to general public — here's what's happening

The factory was the first Tesla manufacturing facility in Europe.

Tesla Giga Berlin now offers the highest number of free electric vehicle charging stations in the world, benefiting not only employees but also visitors and passersby.

The factory was the first Tesla manufacturing facility in Europe, and as of this year, the Berlin manufacturer has produced over 500,000 Tesla Model Ys. According to Tesla, it is their "most advanced, sustainable and efficient facility yet."

Teslarati explained that while the previous record for EV chargers was 259, the Giga Berlin location has 546 charging stations.

What is even better than free EV charging is that the facility is partly powered by photovoltaic modules, or solar panels, making the charging cleaner — as solar is a renewable energy source — and more reliable during peak charging times, per Electrive.

Transitioning away from dirty energy, such as gas, oil, and coal, to clean energy is paramount to improving the planet's health. Turning to solar or wind options releases less toxic fumes, such as carbon dioxide and methane, into the atmosphere. This leads to healthier air, oceans, and bodies.

The same is true for electric vehicles. By switching to an EV, not only can you cut down your personal carbon footprint, but you can also expect savings. Besides savings on gas — especially with free charging stations like the one in Berlin — as of last year, Model S, Y, and X have had lowered prices, per AP News.

Tesla's sales have struggled in 2025, partly due to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in U.S. politics. The dip in sales, however, has been progressing for a while, as more EV manufacturers have taken the stage over the last few years. Luckily, EV sales in general are higher than ever, according to Kelley Blue Book.

While most of the chargers at the Giga Berlin factory are free for anyone, a Tesla spokesperson said, "There is also a public Supercharger station, which is subject to regular rates," per Teslarati.

Though Superchargers offer a faster option for Tesla drivers, the abundance of free stations is paramount to keeping EV drivers on the road and allowing EVs to maintain their cost-saving appeal.

