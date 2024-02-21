Tesla makes announcement about reviving major charging perk — but there’s a catch

“I can see a lot of people taking advantage of this.”

Swap your ride, keep the free charge: Tesla recently extended an offer that allows select owners to transfer free lifetime Supercharger network access to a new Tesla vehicle. The network includes over 50,000 chargers across the globe.

Drivers who charge their Tesla for free can now transfer that perk to a brand new Model S, 3, X, or Y, as long as they finalize the purchase by March 31, 2024, as reported by Teslarati.

This restart of the Supercharger transfer promotion stands to save buyers thousands of dollars in juiced-up driving. That’s a solid win-win for your wallet and the environment.

Keeping existing EVs on the road by passing them to new owners aligns with Tesla’s sustainability goals. Extending generous perks also entices more motorists to make the switch from gas guzzlers. The fast-charging freebie applies whether buyers pay in cash or finance their ride.

Who wouldn’t want to cruise in style without ever having to budget for charging?

Tesla’s cars also emit zero tailpipe pollution, which makes them among the most environmentally friendly cars on the market. Compare this to your average gas-guzzler, which pollutes the air with damaging fossil fuels. Non-electric transportation emits over half the nitrogen oxides found in the air.

Imagine barreling down the open highway knowing your brand new ride isn’t costing you or the planet. Hello, savings; goodbye, carbon.

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) initially broke the news on X, formally known as Twitter. “Owners with free lifetime Supercharging can transfer it to a new Model S, Model X, or Model Y order as long as they take delivery by March 31, 2024,” Merritt said.

“This is huge!!” replied one fan. “The new models are so much improved, I can see a lot of people taking advantage of this.”

