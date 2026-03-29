Tesla expands 'Megacharger' network to help electric semi truck fleets: 'A critical link'

Tesla just completed a major milestone on its mission to make its electric Semi trucks a mainstay in the U.S. haulage market.

In early March, the company announced that it had completed and opened its first Megacharger station for Tesla Semi trucks in Ontario, California, as Electrek reported.

This is just one of the 66 Megacharger locations Tesla plans to build across the U.S. to serve its fleet of Semi trucks being produced at its Nevada factory.

Ontario was chosen for the Megacharger facility due to its location in the middle of one of the biggest freight corridors in the world, just between the interchange of the I-10 and I-15 freeways near Los Angeles. As Electrek noted, the location is "a critical link."

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This new charging station delivers up to 1.2 megawatts of power, which can recharge a Tesla Semi up to 60% of its full capacity in just 30 minutes. This kind of speed could make all-electric shipping fleets much more feasible.

Luckily, non-Semi EV drivers don't need quite this much energy to see massive savings when switching from gas driving to electric. In fact, EV owners who install at-home Level 2 chargers can save a significant amount of money by ditching public charging stations.

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Tesla is moving quickly to get Megacharging technology onto U.S. roads. The 66 announced charging locations will be spread across 15 states, with Texas and California leading with the most planned locations.

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It will provide a powerful upgrade to Tesla's widespread network of chargers, which already includes over 34,000 Superchargers.

Although public chargers like this are vital to widespread EV adoption in the U.S., EV drivers will typically save more by charging at home. If you want to see how much you can save by ditching public charging stations, check out Qmerit's free resources.

Pairing your EV charger with home solar panels can further increase your savings. When your home runs on solar energy, you're basically charging your EV for free.

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